Midget Stars take Monashee Cup

The Lumby Stars iced Vanderhoof 5-4 in a shootout Sunday to win the Monashee Midget Female Hockey Classic at Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby.

The Stars outscored Vanderhoof 3-2 in penalty shots after killing off a penalty in the 4-on-4 overtime period. Josey Nerling, Kalen Webster and Wynter Vanderveen connected in the shootout with Tyra Cunningham stellar in net.

Lumby only allowed seven goals in five games while going undefeated. They erased a 4-1 deficit in the final.

“It’s crazy but every single Lumby player scored or assisted,” said Stars volunteer Terry Nerling. “I think Game Of Thrones is easier to follow.”

The rest of the Stars: Jordyn Pryor, Shaina Jones, Mia Maltman, Emma Roine, Morgan Holland, Emily Romailler, Josie Sexsmith, Kim Whitelaw, Paige McLaughlin, Payton Kineshanko, Katie Funk, Demi Williamson, Kalen Webster, Emma Ferch. The coaches are Jon Kineshanko, Chris Pryor and Bryan McLaughlin.

The Lumby Stars won the 20-team Kamloops Midget Rec Tournament two weekends ago, stopping the host Blazers 3-1 in the highly physical final.

Kamloops opened the scoring before Michael Pusey evened it up, assisted by Landen Harison and Ryan Vandersande. The Stars went ahead 2-1 before the end of the first on a wicked point shot by Jordan Romailler, from Drew Mackenzie and Tage Kineshanko.

Kineshanko added insurance on an unassisted tally in support of Eric Foufoulas, who made several spectacular saves. The Stars went undefeated in the round-robin ambushing the Kamloops Hurricanes 8-0, Kamloops Pelicans 6-2, Summerland 4-0 and then a gritty Kelowna team, 2-1 in the semifinals.

Game MVPs went to Kineshanko, Harison, Conner Seehaver, Foufoulas and Vandersande. Foufoulas only allowed three goals all weekend. Gritty defensive plays were turned in by d-men Elias Wery, Dakota Becker, Braydie Allan, Romailler, and Vandersande, while forwards Matthew and Vanessa Yaremcio, Noah Clarke, Seehaver, Kineshanko, Pusey, Mackenzie and Harison skated hard both ways.

The 12-0 Stars resumed their success in the North Okanagan Super League Saturday by clipping Nedco Lakers 2-1 in Lumby.

Wery put the Stars on the board on a beauty shot from a face-off eight seconds into the third period, making it 1-1. Kineshanko counted the winner at 14:11 from Romailler and Mackenzie.

The Stars open their home tournament Friday night. The final goes Sunday at 3:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Dalton Stenberg used to make acrobatic saves as a goaltender. He’s now a hustling forward and he turned his first career hat trick Sunday as Corbett Office Storm rallied to ground Nedco 7-4.

Jaden Steinke pocketed 3+2 to lead the Storm, who registered three goals in the final five minutes. Jacob Wetlauffer added a single and Lochlan O’Keefe rang up three helpers.

The line of Griffin Fletcher, Derek Pereboom and Easton Rayner put in solid two-way showings and were plus-1 on the night. The Storm are third at 7-4.

The 4-7-2 Lakers got snipes from Braydon Beese, Tavyn Best, Chris Aldrich and Kris Gibson. Jayden Johnson had two assists.

The Vernon Five Star Awards Rebels clipped the Abbotsford Hawks 8-4 in consolation side play Sunday at the South Okanagan Bantam Rec Tournament in Oliver.

Dylan Wapple opened the scoring, one-timing Quinn Soon’s spot-on centering feed. Wapple then combined with Kobe Marchand to set up right winger Owen Swiscoski, who pumped one in from the top of the circle.

In the second, game MVP Tyler Kruysifix made it 3-1, taking a Nik Maric pass, tearing up the middle of the ice, and slipping the puck past the helpless goalie.

The Rebels bagged five in the third. First, Cole Grevatt charged in and fired a power-play goal. Then Kruysifix scored on another electrifying rush. Next, Heart & Hustle winner Kayden Bowering took Tyler Hamilton’s pass down low and set up the net-crashing Swiscoski. The Rebels ran away with the game on late markers by the fleet-footed Soon and Wapple.

Earlier in the tournament, Vernon absorbed losses to Cloverdale (7-4), Kelowna (6-4), and Grand Forks (4-1). Ephren Potter-Cramer, Connor Cecchini, Kruysifix, and Soon found the net against Cloverdale. Starter Jakob Aeichele held Cloverdale to a single goal through his 30 minutes. Dawson Twamley, Soon, Grevatt, and Wapple tallied against Kelowna. Maric dished to Grevatt for the lone goal on Grand Forks. Bailey Alexis, CJ Maleniza, and Wapple earned Heart & Hustle Awards, while Cecchini, Soon, and Grevatt took MVP honours.

Tye Krause pulled the hat trick as the Lumby Stars toppled the visiting DCT Chambers Vikings 8-4 in Bantam league Saturday.

Peter Romailler, Linden Catt, Quintin O’Neill, Kaleb Pachal and Emma Roine, who converted a gorgeous pass from Mia Maltman, completed the offence in front of Ethan Keber. Kohl Van De Vliert earned three assists, while Andrew Rannelli produced a pair.

The Stars, who are sponsored by Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care, improved to 9-2 atop the standings.

The Vikes (1-10-1) received goals from Connor Hayden O’Brien, Gage Stoll, Maddex Fremont and Andrew Kositsin.

RELATED: