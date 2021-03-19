Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko stops Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher as he is covered by defenceman Travis Hamonic during second-period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko stops Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher as he is covered by defenceman Travis Hamonic during second-period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

J.T. Miller scored in overtime as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their fourth straight victory Friday night.

Miller scored his ninth goal of the season with 2:59 remaining in the extra session. It came moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt.

Nick Suzuki forced overtime with a power-play goal at 19:03 of the third, his sixth. He scored with Montreal on a two-man advantage as goaltender Jake Allen, who stopped 25 shots, was on the bench.

Adam Gaudette and Nils Hoglander scored in regulation for Vancouver (16-16-2). Goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots to register his eighth win in nine starts.

Corey Perry had the other goal for Montreal (13-8-9), which fell to 0-6 this season in overtime. The Canadiens were coming off 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday to cap a six-game road trip (2-2-2).

Montreal opened a six-game homestand with its first contest at the Bell Centre since a 7-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on March 6.

Montreal will host Vancouver again Saturday night. Prior to the contest, the Canadiens honoured long-time equipment manager Pierre Gervais, who recently appeared in his 3,000th NHL game.

Allen and Perry combined to stake Montreal to a 1-0 first-period lead.

READ MORE: Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Perry opened the scoring on the power play at 4:15. After Jeff Petry’s shot from the point hit the post, Perry knocked the rebound past Demko for his sixth of the season.

Allen, appearing in his 300th career NHL game, was solid throughout the frame as Vancouver outshot Montreal 11-8.

But Gaudette pulled Vancouver even at 2:25 of the second. He redirected Antoine Rousell’s centring attempt past Allen for his fourth of the year,

Hoglander gave Vancouver its first lead of the game, deflecting the puck past Allen at 6:37, his sixth of the season.

Vancouver was minus forward Tanner Pearson (lower-body injury). He was hurt in the third period Wednesday against Ottawa and is expected to be out at least four weeks.

Pearson has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 33 games this season. Forward Jimmy Vesey made his debut with Vancouver after being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyMontrealNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL will have three teams playing in Burnaby during shortened season

Just Posted

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

City of Vernon. (File photo)
New planning staff bumps up Vernon tax rate

Two new positions alleviate backlog, staff burnout

City Coun. Dalvir Nahal knows there’s a lot of reason for developers to want to invest in Vernon, but says the procedures need to be more streamlined and a clear vision of Vernon from mayor and council must align with the 2022 Official Community Plan. (File)
More say needed in Vernon’s future growth plan: Councillor

Proposed motion calls for more input from mayor and council in OCP talks; streamlined development procedures

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

Residents will start moving into McCurdy Place on Monday, March 22. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna supportive housing project opens its doors

Those originally opposed to the Rutland-area project have since had a change of heart

Kelowna parents are absorbing a significant cost for childcare services when compared to other cities across Canada. (Contributed)
Kelowna at forefront of child care cost crisis

New study advocates higher daycare cost subsidies; more funding focus on non-profit child care services

(GoFundMe)
Former Okanagan resident with sick child asks for support

Over $5,000 has already been raised in support of family with ill child

Most Read