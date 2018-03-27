Minard races to third straight national title

Vernon’s Curt Minard captures gold at Para Snowboardcross National finals in Kelowna

Vernon’s Curt Minard won a third straight SportChek Speed Nation Para Snowboardcross championship Monday at Kelowna’s Big White Resort. (Heidi Johnson/Limitless Communications)

It’s becoming Curt Minard’s favourite time of year on possibly his favourite mountain.

Minard, from Vernon, won his third straight SportChek Speed Nation Para Snowboardcross National title at Big White Resort in Kelowna Monday.

“I’m stoked to have laid down three straight heat wins and wrap up the season with a gold medal,” said Minard.

“I wanted to wrap up this season by defending my Canadian National title in SBX for the third consecutive year.

“I have gained so much confidence as a rider this year and I owe the team of people behind me for my success.”

Minard represented Canada as snowboard made its debut at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. He was sixth in snowboardcross and eighth in banked slalom.

Minard also became the first athlete to wear bib No. 1 at the PyeongChang Games.

