Monster Energy drinks up Vernon baseball win

Hytec Thunder outhits their competition, yet Pro Stock Monster Energy takes the win in Vernon Baseball 13U A Division action at Creekside Park.

Even though Hytec Thunder collected five hits to two for Pro Stock Monster Energy, the Monsters prevailed 8-5.

Pro Stock Monster Energy scored in the first before the Thunder evened things up at one in the bottom of the first inning, scoring the run on a stolen base. Pro Stock pulled away for good with one run in the second inning after Cole Breugom drew a walk and came around to score.

Monter Energy energized the crowd wtih a five-run third inning, led by Dariusz Szwed, Reed Williamson and Evan Kashuba, all driving in runs.

Reed was the winning pitcher for Pro Stock Monster Energy, surrendering one run on one hit over one inning, striking out two and walking zero. Evan and Addie entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Jamie Campbell took the loss for Hytec Thunder.

Tessa Runka, Jaydn Waldron, Mason Swanson, Everett Sidwell, and Devin Sorensen each collected one hit to lead Hytec Thunder, who tore up the base paths, as five players stole at least two bases. Everett Brown led the way with five.

Pro Stock Monster Energy stole eight bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Reed led the way with two.

U11 A

The Vernon Yankees cleaned the pulp out of the Vernon Orange Juice by a 12-4 margin in the season opening game for both teams.

After giving up four runs early, the Yankees’ Caleb Shaw and Shayton Hauberg settled down and combined for five strikeouts over two innings.

Vernon OJ saw Ben Mckeeking-Walsh and Lucas Thompson take the mound with great performances in the fourth and fifth innings, with two strikeouts each. While the Juice saw great defensive efforts by Turner Hayward and Levi DeKlerk, the first inning saw Yankees second baseman Corbin Hoivik make a great grab, while Malcolm Swingle made a double play in the fifth inning to snuff out any late comeback by the Juice.

The Yankees’ offence was powered by Nixon Swanson with three hits and three runs batted, Kaelem Keyes had two hits and two ribbies while Luc Gilbert drove in four runs on two hits, including the first home run of the season.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

