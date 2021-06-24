Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

Habs now await winner of Tampa Bay-New York Islanders series

The Montreal Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal to book a spot in the final.

Montreal is the first Canadian team in 10 years to advance to the final.

The Habs were Canada’s last Stanley Cup winner, capturing the title in 1993.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

hockeyMontrealNHL

Previous story
New trail highlights Vernon resort’s bike season

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort will open its biking trails this weekend to card holders and the public, and will feature a new trail, Title Line. (Robb Thompson Photo)
New trail highlights Vernon resort’s bike season

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers

A home burned on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)
Fundraiser starts for Armstrong family who lost house in fire

Emerson Williams, a member of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, left, hands out a bottle of hand sanitizer and reusable face masks to a resident, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the church's parking lot. Non-potable water as well as bottled water was provided for area residents and was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi's capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city's water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Water wanted ahead of heat wave