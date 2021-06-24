Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

Habs now await winner of Tampa Bay-New York Islanders series

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Montreal Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Game 6 of their NHL semifinal to book a spot in the final.

Montreal is the first Canadian team in 10 years to advance to the final.

The Habs were Canada’s last Stanley Cup winner, capturing the title in 1993.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyMontrealNHL