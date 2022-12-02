More mountain, lifts, Tube Town opens at Vernon’s SilverStar

More lifts and terrain are opening up at SilverStar thanks to an early season.

The mountain resort is enjoying the best early-season condition’s it has seen in years, meaning more lifts and terrain today and tomorrow (Dec.2 and 3)

SilverStar opened for the winter season on Nov. 18, exactly two weeks earlier than planned.

Dec. 2, was the previous tentative opening for the mountain. The Nov. 18 opening was the earliest the mountain has opened since 2005.

READ MORE: Vernon’s SilverStar opening alpine skiing 2 weeks early

“We haven’t seen early season condition’s this amazing in years,” said Chantelle Deacon, communication manager. “Mother Nature has been burying us with snow. Almost every morning we’ve been waking up to powder, giving us a base over 115 cm to kick off December.”

In the last seven days, the mountain has had over 90 cm of snow.

As of today, SilverStar has the Comet, Silver Queen, Gondola and Alpine Meadows lifts open, and as of tomorrow, Dec. 3, Silver Woods will open as well.

Discovery Carpet will open full-time as of Saturday, Dec. 3 and Tube Town will open Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. Night Loop XC lights will be turned on seven days a week from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Powder Gulch/HRT/Putnam Creek will open Saturday, Dec. 10, giving guests access to all lifts and almost all terrain.

“We are thrilled to bring back our Christmas Light-Up again next Saturday,” Deacon said. “Join us for a family-fun night to kick off the winter and holiday season. We are so excited to announce we will be bringing back fireworks after a few missed years. The event will also feature fire spinners, light displays, roaming entertainers, the Polson Artisan Market, and more!”

The SilverStar Light Up will kick off at 3 p.m. and end around 8, with the fireworks starting at 7:30 pm.

The mountain is also excited to host the BC Winter Games Torch Light Parade.

READ MORE: Christmas trees find new home after Vernon fire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Outdoors and RecreationSkiing and SnowboardingVernon