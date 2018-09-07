Mother-daughter combo sizzles

At the Canada 55+ Games in New Brunswick

Mira Grypink and her daughter Jacquie enjoyed stellar success at the Canada 55+ Games in Saint John, N.B. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon’s Mira Grypink and her daughter Jacquie did some sight-seeing and won a bunch of medals at the recent Canada 55+ Games in Saint John, N.B.

Mira, 85, earned four gold swimming medals, ruling the 50 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and the 100 freestyle.

“I was the oldest in the Games and I didn’t have a lot of competition from anybody else in their 80s, but my daughter said, ‘Mom, you beat all the 70-year-olds so you should be proud.’ We had a great time travelling around (Nova Scotia and PEI) before the Games and we had wonderful weather while you guys had all the smoke.”

Mira, who carried the provincial name sign during opening ceremonies in New Brunswick, will swim in six events in the 55+B.C. Games in Cranbrook next week.

Jacquie, 58, won silver in the 50 freestyle and bronze in 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, improving personal times in three of the four events.

Jacquie was the flag bearer at the Games.

“The games were very well organized and the facilities fantastic,” said Jacquie. “It was so great; the city is so beautiful. We were staying at the Hilton and we waked across the park to the waterfront.”

