Mounties pick up Vernon father-son baseball combo

Vernon father-son baseball duo of Brennan (left) and Dan Braddick has been added to the roster of the B.C.champion Vancouver Community Mounties for the Western Canadian 18U AA championships in Saskatchewan. (Contributed)

A Vernon father-son duo has been recruited by the Mounties.

Dan Braddick and his son, Brennan, have been picked up by the Vancouver Community Mounties for the Western Canadian 18U AA baseball championships in Estevan, Sask. Aug. 18-21.

The Mounties won the provincial championship in Ladner at the end of July, and had a good look at the Braddicks, who were with the Vernon Canadians. The Cs, who didn’t have a summer league to play in the Okanagan, finished fifth at the B.C.s.

Brennan pitched against the Mounties in the provincials. Vancouver coaches saw him catch against the No. 1-ranked Ladner team, and were impressed with abilities, which included picking off several Ladner baserunners during the game.

Brennan has been in the Vernon Canadians system since T-ball. He’s in his second year at the 18U level.

Dan has coached in Vernon Baseball for the past 12 years. He is director for both the Mosquito and Midget divisions. He’ll join the Mounties as an assistant coach.

Local Sports