Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Matthew Highmore (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Matthew Highmore (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Murray makes 31 saves as visiting Senators blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver, Ottawa clash again Saturday

Matt Murray collected his second shutout of the week Thursday as the Ottawa Senators blanked the host Vancouver Canucks 3-0.

Murray had 31 saves in the victory and extended the Sens’ win streak to three games. He also backstopped Ottawa to a 4-0 decision over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Senators (17-26-4) , and rookie Tim Stutlze scored his eighth of the season on a first-period power play. Connor Brown added an empty-net strike to close out the game.

Thatcher Demko stopped 22-of-24 shots in his first game back from Vancouver’s’ COVID-19 outbreak. The Canucks goalie last played on March 24.

Vancouver (18-19-3) still has a 4-1 edge in the nine-game season series between the two teams.

Ottawa remains at the bottom of the North Division standings, a single point behind Vancouver. The Canucks have seven games in hand.

Vancouver pulled Demko with three minutes to go, but couldn’t beat Murray with an extra attacker.

Brown buried a shot on the empty net with 90 seconds left on the clock.

The Canucks outshot the Senators 31-25 over the course of three periods.

After a shaky first, Vancouver pressed in the middle frame, outshooting the Sens 12-7 across the period.

Murray made some big stops to preserve Ottawa’s lead, including a beautiful glove save on Quinn Hughes where he snatched the puck out of mid-air.

The win marked the 26-year-old goaltender’s second shutout of the season and the 13th of his career.

Batherson put the Sens up 2-0 with a power-play marker before the end of the opening period Thursday.

READ MORE: NHL: Virus protocols not ‘relaxed’ for vaccinated players

A puck trickled through the legs of Vancouver’s Tyler Myers, stationed at the top of the Canucks crease, and Batherson quickly pounced, firing it in to the yawning net for his 16th of the season.

Josh Norris had an assist on the play, extending his point streak to six games with three goals and six assists across the stretch.

It was Ottawa’s second power-play goal of the period. Stutzle was credited with the first 9:17 into the game when Nick Paul’s shot from the top of the left face-off circle hit the skate of the rookie as he leapt up in front of the net, pinging off the post and in.

The Sens were 2 for 4 with the man advantage on Thursday while the Canucks failed to capitalize on four power plays.

There were lots of fireworks in the first period Thursday, prompting a flurry of whistles.

About five minutes in, Brady Tkachuk hit an unsuspecting Matthew Highmore at centre ice. Vancouver defenceman Travis Hamonic took offence to the play and immediately jumped Tkachuk who responded by dropping his gloves.

The fisticuffs ended with Tkachuck in the box for fighting. and interference and Hamonic heading to the dressing room for instigating and fighting.

Hamonic’s penalty was initially called a game misconduct but he returned to the ice in the second period.

Thursday’s battle was the first in a series of four straight games between the two sides. They’ll meet again in Vancouver on Saturday.

NOTES: Stutlze now has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in his first NHL season. … The Senators have power-play goals in six consecutive games. … Canucks coach Travis Green said Thursday that forward Antoine Roussel is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” after suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slip past West Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP volunteers conducting marine vessel pre-checks at Paddlewheel Park in 2020. (City of Vernon)
Vernon volunteers are ‘awe-inspiring’: Mayor

City, mayor celebrate volunteers in National Volunteer Week

Waterfront owners on Kalamalka Lake might want to check their docks, as one was spotted floating around the Oyama end of the lake Thursday, April 22. (Nick Clements photo)
‘Anyone lose a dock?’ in Vernon or Lake Country

Wooden structure spotted at south end of Kalamalka Lake

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)
Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Gavel (Courtesy photo)
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Accusations of widespread corruption do not hold up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RauDZ pop-up patio located on Pandosy Street in front of The Okanagan Table. (Contributed: Audrey Surrao)
Kelowna restaurant gets creative to adjust to new health orders

The owners of RauDZ Regional Table open ‘pop-up patio’ to adjust to health order banning indoor dining

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Most Read