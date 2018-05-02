Vernon’s Brett (Ouch) Murray shakes hands with Joe Sigalet of North Vancouver following their heavyweight bout at Griffins Boxing Club in North Vancouver. (Photo Submitted)

Murray takes Sigalet to split decision

Griffins Boxing Club card in North Vancouver

Vernon boxing club fought in a tournament on the weekend in North Van. at Griffins Boxing Club.

Last June, the 42-year-old psychiatric nurse agreed to fight 20-year-old heavyweight champion Tryston Burke of Powell River and took him to the limit at the annual Jimmy Gallagher Cloverdale card. Burke was in his 10th bout at 178 pounds and took a three-round decision, winning all but the final round. Murray was in his fifth fight.

Last weekend, Murray moved up to the open division to fight big Joe Sigalet of the host Griffins Boxing Club in North Vancouver. Sigalet had 14 fights in the heavyweight class.

“This is the second time these boxers have faced each other,” said Vernon Boxing Club coach Brian Jones. “The match was a total slugfest from the opening bell. Both men teed off on each other for three rounds with some great action. Finally, near the end of the last round, Ouch got his opponent backed on to the ropes trying to finish the match early but big Joe (formally from Vernon) is a tough opponent and held on to finish and win a split decision 2 to 1 over Ouch. This match was so close I couldn’t call it either way. Definitely Ouch’s best fight ever.”

Nickolas Maric of Vernon (one fight on his resume) moved up and fought Christian Gingoyan (6 fights) of Vancouver’s Astoria boxing club.

“Christian is another weight division and a lot more experienced than Nick,” said Jones. “Nick fought a tough fight being overmatched but he really came on the last round throwing six punch combinations which had the crowd cheering for him as he finished strong. The match was not able to be scored as both fighters are not in the same weight division, so it was considered a draw.”

