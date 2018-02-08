Logan Killingbeck of the Watkin Motors Mustangs almost gets one past goalie Connor Dunham-Fox of the Edmonton KC Lancers in the opening game of the Coca-Cola Classic Invitational Pee Wee Hockey Tournament Thursday at Civic Arena. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Mustangs motor past Edmonton

The Vernon Watkin Motors are seeking a three-peat in the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs’ drive for a three-peat started off well Thursday morning at Civic Arena.

The Mustangs brushed back the Edmonton Knights of Columbus Lancers 6-4 in the opening game of the 47th annual Coca-Cola Classic Invitational Pee Wee Hockey Tournament.

“It’s pretty hard to win three in a row, but I think we can do it,” said a beaming Mustang forward Erik Pastro, who pocketed two goals and three assists.

Deagan McMillan, who plays alongside Pastro and Kyle Wheeler on Vernon’s high-octane line, also bagged a deuce, while Zac Milne and JJ Milne supplied singles.

Ethan Cerone, with a pair, Kaden Bogden and captain Marcus Pacheco countered for Edmonton, who pulled goalie Connor Dunham-Fox for a sixth attacker with 66 seconds remaining. Dunham-Fox returned to the crease for the final few seconds.

Matthew Kuhnlein went the distance in net for the Mustangs, who have eight returnees from last year’s tournament victory.

It was 2-2 after one period and 3-2 Vernon after 40 minutes. McMillan rang up his goals on powerplays.

Zac Milne recorded the winner at 14:31 of the third stanza when he buried a wrister top shelf while being dragged to the ice by a defender in tight. Hudson Kibblewhite drew the assist. JJ Milne added insurance three minutes later, on a powerplay.

Pacheco, who has major wheels and moves like Jagger, pulled the Lancers within two with 1:50 to play.

“They’re (Vernon) good,” said Pacheco, who turns 13 in April. “They all have heavy shots and they can all skate. They’re one of the strongest teams we’ve played all season.”

Tait Humphries produced two goals as the Coquitlam Chiefs clipped the San Diego Saints 6-5 in the second game of the day.

Brenden Kwan, Colin Jang, Blake Van Straten and Brayden Sinclair contributed singles for the Chiefs, who trailed 3-2 after two periods.

Mateo Veduccior pulled the hat trick for San Diego with other snipes coming from Quinn Zegras anbd Logan Wise

Vernon faces San Diego in tonight’s feature game at 5:45. Opening ceremonies are at 5:30.

