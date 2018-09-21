Nanaimo edges Vernon in overtime at BCHL Showcase

Clippers get goal 39 seconds into extra frame to take point away from Vernon Vipers

Ethan Scardina’s unassisted goal 39 seconds into overtime gave the Nanaimo Clippers a 4-3 win over the Vernon Vipers in the first game for both teams at the B.C. Hockey League’s Bauer Showcase event in Chilliwack.

The Island squad forced overtime with a goal from Jonathan Stein at 8:34 of the third period.

The teams were tied 2-2 after 20 minutes as the Vipers twice rallied from one-goal deficits with markers from Logan Cash (1) and Josh Latta (3).

Cash had the only of the second period, scoring on a nifty deflection on a powerplay off a point shot from Carver Watson.

Aiden Hosein made 16 saves for Vernon, who outshot the Clippers 31-20.

The Vipers (2-2-1-0) face the winless Surrey Eagles Saturday at 4 p.m.

