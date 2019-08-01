National silver for Armstrong high jumper

Trinity Hansma edged out for gold by White Rock jumper in Montreal

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma, shown competing for UBC at her school’s Open Track and Field Meet in March, finished second at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Montreal in the Women’s U20 high jump. (Jeff Sargeant - UBC Athletics photo)

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma returned for the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Montreal with a silver medal around her neck.

Hansma, 18, was second to fellow Team B.C. member Alexa Porpaczy of White Rock in the Women’s U20 High Jump.

Both jumpers had missed their first two jumps at a height of 1.74 metres. Hansma, who competes for the UBC Thunderbirds, missed her third attempt while Porpaczy, who studies and competes at the University of Arizona, was able to clear the bar to win the national title.

READ MORE: Armstrong high jumper top-ranked in country

The two are ranked one-two in the age group with Hansma second, though she held the top ranking at one point in 2019. Both earned their spots to the nationals by making the 1.71-m standard at the B.C. Jamboree in early July in Kamloops.

It was Hansma’s second appearance at the national finals. She finished sixth as a 16-year-old in 2017 and missed last year’s event after having had knee surgery.

READ MORE: Armstrong high jumper takes silver at national college finals

In her freshman season in Vancouver, Hansma helped the T-Birds win the national women’s NAIA track and field championship. She placed second in the high jump with a personal best leap of 1.73-m.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.