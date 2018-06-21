Neudorf drives Courtesy Motors

Gail Atha of the Vernon Liquor Store VQA beats Sharon Storms of Vernon Chick Kickers to a header in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Speedy striker Diane Neudorf thrives in the heat.

Neudorf was at her finest in scorching temperatures Tuesday night, scoring three times and setting up two others, as Courtesy Motors Sistas stopped Shuswap Kaos 5-2 at Salmon Arm Savings & Credit Union Sports Centre.

Sherry McDonald dialled a deuce as Courtesy Motors won their first North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association game in nine starts on the hottest night of the season. Kerry Hemstad, McDonald and Judith Leon-Gallardo drew assists on Neudorf’s hattie.

Neudorf’s first goal came when she belted a 35-yarder over the Kaos keeper who was caught helpless on the edge of the 18. The Kaos led 2-1 at the oranges break.

Roadrunners McDonald and Neudorf left Kaos looking for water while they recorded four goals in the second half.

The 2-6-1 Kaos voted Sistas keeper Wendy Nadeau as Player with Heart, while the Sistas voted for Natalie Parent of Kaos. The Sistas are 1-5-3.

Jill Rintoul also pulled a hat trick as Dr. Lee Dental Center mauled Shuswap Merlot 8-1 in Salmon Arm.

Dr. Lee Dental opened the score in the ninth minute with a few quick passes from the entire front line with Erin Scott tapping the ball to an open Julie Bolin, who took one step and blasted the ball far corner.

The 8-1 Dental Crew, playing without any subs, kept the pressure on with Loren Hutton putting a lovely pass to Rintoul, who out-duelled the 0-6-3 Merlot keeper and three defenders before finally poking the loose ball home.

Scott took a pass from Hutton just inside the Shuswap half and then sprinted downfield and buried a blast top cheddar just before the half.

Shuswap got one goal back on some great passing before the Floss Crew took over with Rintoul making a great run and finishing after taking a feed from Irene Arrotta.

Rintoul completed her hattie five minutes later after some fabulous passing from the entire Floss Crew. Iris Ready fed Rintoul, who took the ball along the goal line and somehow hit the corner from a tough angle.

Dr. Lee went up 6-1 with Amanda Bolton volleying the ball into the net after a sweet cross from Scott.

Scott then converted from Jennie Currie, going around most of the defensive line of Merlot before finishing. Bolin completed the attack, assisted by Rintoul.

The Gray Monk Impact brushed back the Pleasant Valley Dental Centre Controllers 3-0 at MacDonald Park.

The Controllers lost a defender in the 10th minute after a slide tackle was ruled a red-card foul, allowing the Impact loads of chances.

Janelle Smithson buried a right-angle shot off a through ball from Raegan Russell at 20 minutes.

Michelle McPherson connected with a beautiful 20-yarder that bounced first and threw off keeper Michelle Embleton, while Jodi Hawthorne bounced a shot in after a corner by Shelinda Morin. Derri Cooper and Morin shared the clean sheet.

Embleton, who was marvellous in net, took the Heart honours. Defenders Michele Wernicke, Michelle Steiger, Brandi Hunter, Mandy Frederick and Emma Louie hustled all night.

Jessy Tanner collected four goals as the league-leading Chick Kickers ambushed Vernon Liquor Store VQA 8-1 at MacDonald Park.

Tanner and Jen Kemper each scored twice in the opening 45 for the 9-0 Kickers with central midfielder Dawn Ansdell assisting on three of the snipes. Mel Jacobs started the second half with a breakaway goal and then Tanner added a deuce and Kemper completed her hat trick.

Defensive honours for the Kickers went to Marilyn Vanderdeen, who seemed to get stronger and faster as the heat intensified. Fellow fullback Ashley Headington was also fabulous.

Jen Hatten scored for VQA. Sue Barss played net in the first half, while Tania Willett and Kelly Megyesi shared duties in the final half.

