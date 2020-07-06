Roland Peltier is the first person to purchase a membership for the new Lumby Disc Golf Course, which will open shortly at the existing Lumby Golf Course. The membership is good for both disc golf and ball golf. (Facebook photo)

New Lumby Disc Golf Course nears opening

Man behind new outdoor village activity says course will open “in a couple of weeks”

Playing a round of ball golf at the heralded nine-hole Lumby Golf Course, North Okanagan disc golf enthusiast Mike Conley couldn’t help but think the venue would be perfect for a disc course addition.

After attending a bunch of village council meetings and getting council’s blessing, Conley is just a couple of weeks away from opening the Lumby Disc Golf Course at the existing Lumby Golf Course.

“It will be a good thing for Lumby to have,” said Conley, a 20-year disc golf player, who maintains hitting a golf ball with a club will still be the No. 1 priority at the 70-year-plus golf course.

“There will be no disc golf holes in the fairways or on the course’s greens,” he said. “We’re getting scorecards made up that will have a little map of the disc golf course.”

The Lumby Disc Golf Course will feature nine baskets (holes) as well as four hanging tonals (baskets) for a total of 13 holes. Shortest hole will be between 150 and 160 feet and the longest hole is pegged at about 420 feet.

Fellow disc golf player and fan Roland Peltier bought the first dual course membership, $100, which gives players unlimited playing time at ball and disc golf.

“It’s going to be a very scenic course with Saddle Mountain and the Monashees in view,” Peltier said.

Conley gave thanks to council and the village community for their support in the disc golf course, one of several in the North Okanagan.

The Lumby venue will also be forming a Lumby Disc Golf Club. More information on the club will come out at a later date.

