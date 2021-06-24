New trail highlights Vernon resort’s bike season

SilverStar Mountain Resort will open its biking trails this weekend to card holders and the public, and will feature a new trail, Title Line. (Robb Thompson Photo)

Brett Rheeder has been riding the SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park for years. He’s watched the park develop rapidly since its existence, as well as become one of the most well-known bike parks in Canada.

So who better to help come up with a new mountain bike trail?

In collaboration with Title MTB, Silver Star is unveiling its new trail, Title Line, designed and built by Rheeder and his team of Title riders.

Rheeder says his intent behind the trail was to use readily available resources in a way that would benefit the local riding community.

“I wanted to do something to give back, and that was the basis for creating the Title Line,” he said.

The new Title Line is not for the faint of heart. It has two sections, both offering something unique.

The top section of the trail is curated primarily of large berms and rollers and is intended to be enjoyed by riders of varying skill levels. The lower, more advanced section of the trail is made up of technical features where experienced riders will be able to enjoy some airtime.

“When I am designing a new trail, it is important to me that it can be enjoyed by a variety of people with different skill levels,” Rheeder said. “The top section is like a ribbon and the second part is all about the air.”

Rheeder designed the Title MTB brand intending to approach the components of mountain biking differently while expressing his creativity in a new way.

“I’ve always been passionate about bikes, building them, maintaining them, riding them, and now creating the components that I want for them,” he said. “It’s my way of supporting athletes and giving back to the community. I love it.

“My favourite part about the trails at SilverStar is how developed they’ve become over the years. The park has been open to mountain bikes for more than 15 years which has allowed the trail crews to modify and tweak sections on trails every year to perfect them. The dirt is also amazing.”

The Title Line video was made the week of June 14 to 18, while Rheeder and his crew perfected the final touches on the trail.

Title Line will open for the season this Friday, June 25. On Friday, the bike park is open for pass holders only and officially opens to the general public on Saturday.

The gondola will open to the public on Friday and will be open throughout the season on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kids ride free with every paying adult.

