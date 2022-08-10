New Vernon hoops camps Rises to challenge players

Rise Basketball runs at VCS Aug. 15-18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all levels of players entering Grades 4-8

A new basketball camp is being introduced in Vernon.

Rise Basketball is a four-day camp Aug. 15-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at Vernon Christian School for boys and girls entering Grades 4-8.

“The camp includes four days of high-energy basketball drills, skills and game training for players of all levels,” said camp leader Kyle Kooger, a former university basketball player at Langley’s Trinity Western University, a kinesiologist, certified person trainer, and strength and conditioning coach.

“The emphasis will be on fundamental skill development, and enhancing overall basketball IQ and team play through fun and interactive drills.”

Areas covered will including ball handling and dribble attack moves; shooting; passing; defensive footwork and principles; introduction to developing physical abilities and proper body movement through speed, power and agility drills.

The cost of the camp is $160.

For more information or to sign up, visit riseathleticsandrehab.com/. Questions can also be texted to 250-540-5075.

