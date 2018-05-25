Newshounds press hard for 7-0 whitewash

The Info News Newshounds shut down 123Artful Paint & Sip 7-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at Marshall Field #5.

Aryana Jacura and Tara Smith each provided two goals for the Newshounds with Smith burying a beautiful boot over the keeper’s head for the goal of the night.

Danielle Butler converted a sweet feed from Tessa Coulthard, while Jillian Lee and Coulthard also scored. Eileen Fox was a standout in net with huge support from the back four of Smith, Amber Maltman, Stacey Cover and Lee Richardson.

Kaitlyn Dyck, Hannah Nesbitt, Emma Nesbitt and Toshiko Hoshi controlled the middle of the field all night. Artful Paint keeper Chayse Newman was chosen the Player with Most Heart by the Hounds.

Meanwhile, Vernon Kal Tire stretched their undefeated streak to five games by dispatching Kelowna Vintage 6-0 in Capri Insurance Okanagan 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Mission Sportsfields #10.

Central fullback Rob Parkin jumpstarted the Kal Tire attack by finessing a 20-yard rising shot top cheddar in the 25th minute.

Rick Raber, Gary Dill, Rob Hulstein, Ken Kranenborg and Kevin Mitchell, on a penalty shot, completed the offence as Kal Tire improved to 4-0-1. Kranenborg, a fullback, took the Heineken Man of the Match. Ron Krause read seven chapters of War & Peace while recording the shutout.

The Vernon Silver Stars brushed back Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna 3-0 at MacDonald Park.

John Matejicka, Mark Wasylyk and Dave Howes supplied goals for the 2-3 Stars. Brandt’s Creek dipped to 0-3-2. Sid Sidhu earned the clean sheet.