A security guard peers out from behind NHL branded fencing at the entrance where players arrive at Toronto’s Royal York hotel, which is acting as the “bubble” ahead of the return of the league’s season following disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Toronto, Sunday, July 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

All 24 teams have entered the secure zones in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto

The NHL is reporting that no player tested positive for COVID-19 over the final week of training camps.

The league said in a release Monday that 4,256 tests were administered to more than 800 players during the seven-day period from July 18-25.

The NHL had announced two positive cases from July 13, when Phase 3 of the league’s return-to-play plan commenced with the start of training camps, through July 17. The league said it administered 6,874 total tests during Phase 3.

All 24 teams entered the secure zones in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on Sunday to start Phase 4 of the plan.

Each team will play on one exhibition game between Tuesday and Thursday before the best-of-five playoff qualifying series start Saturday.

The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the spread of the global pandemic.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusNHL

Most Read