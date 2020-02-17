From left to right: Catherine Robinson, Camille Hanry, Sofie Steinruck, Justin Siever, Evan Edwards, Finn Redman, Alessia Galvagno, Nathan Achtem, Timur McNern, coach Kyle Hawes, coach Michele Wolfe, coach John McNern (Telemark Nordic Club)

Nine West Kelowna athletes to go to B.C. Winter Games

The athletes will compete in biathlon and cross country ski

Nine youth athletes from West Kelowna are competing in the 2020 B.C. Winter Games (BCWG).

They will compete and represent the Okanagan Zone at the games, which takes place in Fort St. John.

Seven of the athletes will compete in the cross country ski race program and three will compete in biathlon.

The three biathletes are Timur McNern, Camille Hanry, and Catherine Robinson, who all train at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna.

Athletes who were offered spots to compete in the cross country ski race include Sofie Steinruck, Finn Redman, Nathan Achtem, Alessia Galvagno, Evan Edwards, Jacob Miller and Justin Siever.

The team’s coach Michele Wolfe said the Okanagan Zone is fortunate to have many competitive youth skiers, as it affords the zone additional spots.

“As one of the coaches for the Telemark Train to Train group, I am proud of the dedication, effort and passion the athletes demonstrate week after week at practice as well as the various races this season,” Wolfe said.

“I’m excited to attend the BCWG as a coach, support our race and cheer them on.”

The cross country ski qualifying race trial was held in Revelstoke on Dec. 29, 2019. The biathlon regional trial took place at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in December as well.

The BCWG offer youth athletes an opportunity to compete and develop their skills, as well as meet other athletes from their own sport and others.

The games will be held from Feb. 20 to 24, 2020.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
