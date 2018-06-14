Nitros, Gators pull upsets

It was upsets all around as the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoffs opened Wednesday night at Kin Park.

The fourth-place White House Mortgage Gators stopped the pennant-winning Ice Cold Pitches 9-6, while third-place Competition Exteriors Dynamite grounded second-place Delaney Properties Ltd Tenacity 8-6.

Kristie Spelay was stellar at shortstop and went 4-for-4 with one RBI to spark the Dynamite, who finished the regular season at 6-6.

Tamara Milford drove in four runs on three hits for the Nitros, while leadoff hitter Kas O’Neill provided four hits in four plate appearances and Debbie Chesney went 3-for-4 and supplied fabulous defence in the outfield. Designated hitter Jessica Sinclaire also rang up three hits, while Sandi Demers delivered some key hits going 2-for-3.

Sheena Haines pitched an excellent game, keeping the Tenacity to one run or less in six of the seven innings. Haines also went 2-for-4 with one ribbie.

Melanie Collins stroked a run-scoring double to touch off a big second inning for the Nitros, while Paige Leavitt (one hit) and Greg Barry (two hits) both posted clutch catches in right field. Meghan Smith went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

The double knockout tournament resumes next Wednesday night.

In regular-season games Wednesday, it was: Gators 15 Tenacity 4: Ice Cold Pitches 14 Dynamite 10.