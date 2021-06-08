‘No way!’ Alberta man in disbelief after acing 17th hole at Hyde Mountain near Sicamous

Dan Leatherdale, soon after hitting his hole-in-one at the 17th hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed) Dan Leatherdale retrieves his golf ball from the hole after hitting a hole-in-one on June 3, 2021 in Sicamous. (Contributed) Dan Leatherdale’s golf ball in the seventeenth hole at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed) Dan Leatherdale, pictured with the yellow golf ball he used to hit his hole-in-one at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Facebook-Robert Genoway) The sign marking the seventeenth hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course. (Contributed)

In golf, a hole-in-one is rare – some players can go their whole lives without getting one.

Until recentlty, Dan Leatherdale, who has golfed since he was a kid, was among them.

On Thursday, June 3, Leatherdale aced the 17th hole at Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course near Sicamous.

Leatherdale, 34, was visiting Hyde Mountain from his hometown of Olds, Alta., playing the course for the first time.

He said he wasn’t having the best day on the course, so when it came time for the drive on the 17th hole, Leatherdale asked his buddy to throw him a lower-quality ball because he didn’t want to lose a good one in the rough.

Leatherdale teed up at the blue markers, which are 326 yards away from the hole.

“I hit the ball as well as I ever could have,” said Leatherdale.

The drive went straight and landed right in front of the green, before rolling onto it and kicking to the left.

Leatherdale and his friends watched as his yellow ball rolled to the pin before disappearing in the hole.

“That went in!” yelled one of Leatherdale’s friends, to which he replied, “No way!”

Leatherdale said he was in a state of shock as he and his friends celebrated the moment.

Still, Leatherdale couldn’t fully believe it until they made it to the green and he saw it with his own eyes.

Leatherdale’s friends took some photos of the ball in the hole and of him taking it out before they moved on.

When they returned to the clubhouse, no other golfers were there. An unwritten rule of the sport is that if you hit a hole-in-one, you have to buy a round of drinks for the clubhouse.

Hyde Mountain gave Leatherdale a wooden golf ball chest in which to keep the hole-in-one ball.

