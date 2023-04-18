Nominations open for North Okanagan sporting excellence

Deadline for Tim Hortons’ athlete, team and leader award nominations is May 31

Spallumcheen Paralympic wheelchair curler Ina Forrest (second from right), was named Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 at a ceremony Friday, June 17, at Vernon’s Spirit Square. With help from husband Curtis (second from left), Forrest accepts the honour from awards committee members Ann Holmes (left) and Dan Currie. Nominations for the 2022-23 top athlete, team and sports leader are now being accepted. (Morning Star - file photo)

The North Okanagan attracts top-calibre athletes in many sporting fields but who has been the best of the best over the past year?

Members of the public are now invited to nominate local sports heroes for the 29th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards.

You can participate by sending in your pick, either by telephone or e-mail to Ann Holmes, director, North Okanagan Athlete of the Year committee.

Nominations are being received now with the closing date set for Wednesday, May 31.

Last year, the great wheelchair curler Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen picked up the Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year trophy to add to her collection of gold medals and awards from past Olympics and world championships.

Renowned in her sporting field, Forrest was a flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing and won bronze.

Other winners included Sharon Morrison, who was presented with the Tim Hortons Leadership in Sport trophy for her dedication to the sport of curling as a player, a coach and an official; and the Seaton Sonics senior girls volleyball team was named the Tim Hortons Team of the Year after winning the silver medal at last year’s provincial championships.

To nominate, contact Ann Holmes by email involved2@shaw.ca or telephone 250-308-1558.

