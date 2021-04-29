Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

Tim Hortons Awards calling for nominations for athlete, team and leadership in sports

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (second from left), the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca race, was named the 2019-20 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year at Vernon City Hall’s Spirit Square. Nominations are now being taken for the 2020-21 athlete and team of the year, and leadership in sports honour. (Morning Star - file photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a tough year for sports but athletes are competitive by nature and some were able to return to play after safety measures were implemented.

Have you seen some top-notch sporting prowess in the North Okanagan over the past year?

The public is invited to nominate their local sports heroes for the 28th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards. You can participate by sending in your pick, either by calling Jack Gilroy at 250-542-6477 or email jegilroy@shaw.ca.

Nominations are being received now with the closing date set for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Last year’s winners included:

• 2020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year

Shanda Hill: Hill made history in November 2019 after crossing the finish line at the Double Deca in Mexico, the world’s longest race – featuring a 76 km swim, a 3,600 km bike ride and an 844 km run.

• 2020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Team of the Year

Vernon Christian School senior boys volleyball team: The team has been a dominant force in the sport in B.C., winning the ‘A’ provincial championship two years in a row (2018 and 2019).

• 2020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Leadership in Sports

Carl Vardon: The award recognized the countless hours Vardon has put in to raise the profile of baseball in the region, including 14 years on the Vernon and District Baseball Association executive and 18 years as a coach.

The awards are chosen by a panel of media and sports community reps after public input.

