Nordic team making strides

The Sovereign Lake Nordic race team was busy for the last half of December with a NorAm competition in Rossland, a regional biathlon race here, and an Okanagan Cup at Larch Hills in Salmon Arm.

Hannah Mehain had a successful weekend in Rossland, placing in all three of her events. She won the junior women’s 5-kilometre classic, dominated the sprint event and took home silver in the skate pursuit.

Ian Oliphant also had strong performances, with misfortune striking in the sprints, where he was on his way to a podium finish when his pole broke during the final push to the line, leaving him sixth. Paige Latta had a strong start with a second in the 5-km classic ski for the junior girls, and just missing the podium in the skate, in a close result decided by photo finish.

Clara Hardy and Hannah Stocker sparkled in the junior girls category with a sixth for Hardy in the classic and a seventh in the skate. Stocker was ninth in both races. Torin Andrews, who has had a great start to his season, grabbed seventh in the classic and fifth in the skate, and racing up a category in his sprint event.

Sovereign Lake had six of its own competing in its regional biathlon race, with four of the racers competing on the range for their first time. Impressive shooting and skiing was turned in from newcomers to the sport: Leif Richter, Jesse Richter, and Jasmine Hanry, all competing in the midget category, and Avalon Richter competing in the Masters event.

The more seasoned biathletes, Camille Hanry and Danica Ariano, both had strong performances, taking home some coveted cookie hardware.

Sovereign finished off the year with a bang, with more than 300 of its racers attending the annual Larch Hills Nordic Race.

In the Atom group, Jonah Markson had a solid fourth-place ski, with teammates, Chase Pighin, Tristan Prystawik, Mattius Lane and Leo Markson also finishing the 1-k course in great form.

Emily Lane led the charge for the Atom girls, garnering gold, with Linnaea Heidt third and Shayla Flanagan and Ursula Palmer-Bird right on their heels.

The Pee Wee boys event saw Sovereign’s Simon Heidt, Kai Flanagan and Jesse Richter all with stellar skis, while Eula Palmer-Bird and Mila Seguin deliverefd solid showings in the Pee Wee girls 1.5-k course. Leif Richer, Nolan Stiven, and Cole O’Connor showed off their stuff in the Bantam boys 2.5-k, while the Bantam girls held nothing back with Isabella Pighin leading the way for Sovereign, with teammates, Sierra Munroe, Kiara Pighin, and Carmen MacArthur close behind.

Peder Ree, Evan Sadesky, Parker Munroe, Nate Hardy, Kaden O’Connor, and Kai Schulz all finished strong in the Midget Boys 3.5-k category and Camille Hanry handled her race with ease as the lone Midget girl from Sovereign.

Lucas Sadesky and Torin Andrews finished less than a second apart in the Juvenile boys to take second and third respectively, and earn their spots as Zone 2 athletes for the B.C. Winter Games., Feb. 22-25, in Kamloops.

Clara Hardy grabbed top spot in the junior girls category, with teammates Hannah Stocker, Annika Ariano, Madison Land all having solid races on their 10-k course. Master skiers, coaches, and parents who joined in the fun were Neil Munroe, Marta Green, Kevin O’Connor, Paul Hardy, Liz Ariano (joined by her son, Luca Ariano), Chris and Michelle Andrews, Gerry Breneman, and Isabel Prystawik.