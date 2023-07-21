North Okanagan athletes in medal hunt at NAIG

Six athletes will play for medals in team events Saturday, July 22; Vernon swimmer wins four medals

Six North Okanagan athletes will have a chance to add to B.C.’s medal total at the North American Indigenous Games today, Saturday, July 22, in Nova Scotia.

The six are involved in medal contests in team sports.

Vernon lacrosse players Koenn Mahar-Robins, Taylor Robins-Swanson and Eva Williams will be playing for gold, as will Vernon softball player Kacey Miller. Armstrong’s Danielle Lachmuth (softball) and Vernon’s Cheveyo Parker (basketball) will try to win bronze medals to add to B.C’s total.

Swimmer Niya Kashuba of Vernon will be bringing three medals from the Games’ pool, including a pair of gold in the 100- and 200-metre backstroke in the 14U female division. Kashuba also won silver in the 50m back and bronze in the 50m freestyle. She nearly completed a podium sweep of her six races, as Kashuba finished fourth in the 100- and 200-m free races.

Vernon’s Kosis Linke won bronze in the 14U male track and field competition, finishing third in the high jump with a leap of 1.40 metres. He was seventh in the long jump, 13th in the 80m race and 15th in the 150m. Linke was a part of the B.C. 4×100 relay team that was disqualified in the final.

Miller and Team B.C. will play Nova Scotia for gold in men’s U19 softball. Miller got B.C. to the final, scoring both runs in a 2-1 semifinal win over Alberta Friday. Miller came home with the medal-clinching run on a single in the bottom of the seventh by James Celesta of the Simpcw First Nation of Barriere.

B.C. was 5-1 in the preliminary round which included a 16-8 win over Saskatchewan. Miller was 4-for-5 at the dish, a triple away from hitting for the cycle (two singles, double, home run), scored four runs and drove in three. B.C.’s only loss was a 9-6 setback to Nova Scotia.

Lachmuth and B.C. will take on Ontario for bronze in women’s 19U softball. B.C. could not hold a 3-0 first-inning lead in its Friday semifinal, falling 6-4 to Manitoba. B.C. went 3-1 in the preliminary round, the only loss was an 8-3 decision to Manitoba.

Team B.C. will be favoured in both the 19U women’s and 16U men’s lacrosse finals Saturday.

Williams and Team B.C. take on Ontario for gold in the 19U women’s division, a rematch of their opening-round game with B.C. won 14-4. B.C. is 5-0 heading into the contest and has outscored their opponents 72-11 heading into the final.

B.C., with Mahar-Robins and Robins-Swanson went 3-0 in the preliminary round, which included shutting out opponents from Wisconsin (25-0) and Nova Scotia (17-0). B.C. defeated Eastern Door and the North (Quebec First Nation/Inuit) 13-7 in the quarterfinal, then advanced to the gold-medal match with an 11-6 win over Alberta. B.C. plays Ontario for gold.

Cheveyo Parker from Vernon and Team B.C. will take on Ontario for bronze in men’s 19U basketball. Parker and B.C. fell 86-77 to Alberta in a Friday semifinal. Parker hit a pair of first-quarter free throws for B.C.

After losing their opener, 81-71 to Minnesota, B.C. rattled off three straight wins – 72-65 over Manitoba; 115-49 over Colorado; and an 83-52 quarterfinal win over Michigan.

Vernon’s Nolan Wilson and Evan Kashuba settled for fourth place in men’s 16U softball, losing the bronze-medal game Frdiay, 12-5, to Ontario. Kashuba was 2-3 with a single, double and run scored for B.C. while Wilson went 1-3 with a single.

Despite the fact the team went 0-4 in the preliminary round, B.C. had a chance to get to the final-four and the Vernon players helped the squad do just that, beating Nova Scotia 12-10 in eight innings in a medal round qualification game. Wilson was 3-4 with a triple and two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kashuba went 2-4 with a single and double, three runs scored and an RBI.

The win sent B.C. to the semifinal, where they fell 7-0 to Saskatchewan.

In volleyball, Coldstream’s Aleya Hansen and the B.C. 16U female team lost its quarterfinal matchup, 3-0 to Wisconsin. The Americans won 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. Hansen and B.C. went 3-1 in the preliminary round.

Jonathan Fraser-Munroe of Vernon was the captain of a hard-luck Team B.C. in the 19U men’s event. B.C’s 2-2 record in the round-robin was not good enough to get to the medal round. Their 2-0 losses came against Manitoba and Alberta, who will play for gold on Saturday.

Going into action Saturday, B.C. was second overall in the medal standings with 133 medals (41G, 54S, 38B), 20 medals back of Saskatchewan, which has won 45 gold. Ontario is third with 114 medals but leads the gold rush with 50.

READ MORE: Vernon says its listening to residents, groups over recreation

READ MORE: Survey says: Armstrong teachers would love spot on Family Feud Canada

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North American Indigenous GamesNorth Okanagan Regional District