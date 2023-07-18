North Okanagan athletes lift B.C. at Indigenous Games

Vernon’s Kacey Miller contributes to B.C. softball wins; 10 of 12 local athletes in action on Day 1

Vernon’s Kacey Miller (back row, fourth from right) collected a pair of hits as B.C. won its first two games in men’s U19 softball Monday, July 17, at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Facebook photo)

A Vernon player helped Team B.C. win its first two games in U19 men’s softball as competition at the 10th North American Indigenous Games began Monday, July 17, in Nova Scotia.

Kacey Miller played third base in B.C.’s opener, a 7-0 win over Alberta, and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Miller added a double, and a run scored as the designated player in B.C.’s 11-3 romp over Eastern Door and the North (Quebec First Nation/Inuit).

Team B.C. is also 2-0 in U19 female after opening with a 9-2 win over Alberta, then defeated Saskatchewan 8-5. Armstrong’s Danielle Lachmuth did not play in the opener for B.C., but the scoresheet from Game 2 hasn’t been posted yet.

Vernon’s Nolan Wilson and Evan Kashuba are looking to get into the win column in U6 men’s softball. B.C. fell 8-7 to Manitoba in its opening contest. Wilson played first base and was 1-for-4 with a run scored. Kashuba played shortstop, scored a run and was 0-for-4 at the dish. Saskatchewan then mercy-ruled B.C. 15-1 (scoresheet not posted).

In box lacrosse, Vernon’s Eva Williams and Team B.C. won their first two games, 14-4 over Ontario, and 15-4 over Alberta. Taylor Robins-Swanson and Koenn Mahar-Robins, both of Vernon, play for B.C. in the men’s U16 event. B.C. defeated Saskatchewan 9-7.

Jonathan Fraser-Monroe and Team B.C. defeated Eastern Door and the North 25-15, 25-18 in its opening U19 men’s volleyball contest.

Aleya Hansen of Coldstream and Team B.C. split their first games in women’s U16 volleyball, falling 2-1 to Manitoba (25-21, 16-25, 13-15) but rallying to defeat Alberta 2-1 (19-25, 25-14, 15-13).

Vernon’s Cheveyo Parker and Team B.C. dropped its opening game in men’s U19 basketball, 81-71, to Minnesota.

Kosis Linke of Vernon was slated to begin competition in 14U men’s athletics (track and field) Tuesday, while Niya Kashuba of Vernon makes her Games debut in swimming Wednesday.

The Games run until Sunday, July 23.

READ MORE: North Okanagan dozen set for North American Indigenous Games

READ MORE: VIDEO: Okanagan Indigenous athletes recognized for excellence provincewide

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North American Indigenous GamesNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictNova ScotiaVernon