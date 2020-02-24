North Okanagan athletes mine Games medals

Ringette team, judoka return home with gold medals from Fort St. John

The Thompson Okanagan Zone (red jerseys), featuring seven North Okanagan players, won gold in ringette at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. (Eye For Detail Photography)

One team gold, one individual gold.

North Okanagan athletes harvested a small medal haul from the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John.

Kiyoshi Comley of Vernon won gold in the male Under 50 kilogram class in judo, and added bronze with fellow Vernon judokas Ava Gruber and Abby Phillips in the team competition.

The Thompson Okanagan zone ringette squad won gold with seven North Okanagan players including Hillary Quiring, Makenna Jackson and Caryss Hill of Vernon, Coldstream’s Sophia Bilodeau, Aimee Skinner and Amelia Johnson, and Ava Hawrys of Enderby.

Other medal winners included:

SILVER

Luca Ariano, Coldstream, biathlon team relay; Isabella Pighin (Vernon), biathlon team relay;

BRONZE

Liviah Brett (Coldstream), Leila Girard (Vernon), Pippa Hardy (Coldstream), Kaylee Gauthier (Coldstream), rhythmic gymnastics, National Stream Individual Group 4-5; Girard, rhythmic gymnastics, Western Stream Individual Individual Rope; Gauthier, rhythmic gymnastics, Western Stream Individual Individual Free; Hilary Vukadinovic, Enderby, cross-country skiing, Individual Sprint Juvenile Girls Free Technique.

The 2022 BC Winter Games will be held in Greater Vernon.

NORTH OKANAGAN RESULTS

VERNON

Pighin, biathlon, 4th Mixed Relay; 5th Individual Competition Girls; 10th, Sprint Competition Girls; Camryn Steele, alpine skiing, 32nd, Slalom Two-Day Run Female; Darian Williams, archery, 6th, Boys 2-Day Aggregate Recurve; Deborah Yanny, rhythmic gymnastics, 10th Provincial Stream Individual Individual Free; 10th, Provincial Stream Individual Individual Rope; 8th, Provincial Stream Individual Individual Choice, 10th, Provincial Stream Individual All Around; Girard, rhythmic gymnastics, 4th, Western Stream Individual Individual Free; 4th, Western Stream Individual Individual Choice;

COLDSTREAM

Ariano, biathlon, 4th, Mixed Relay; 6th, Individual Boys Competition; 8th, Sprint Competition Boys; Tylee Carr, alpinie skiing, 15th, Slalom Two-Day Run Female; Charlie McGinty, speed skating, 7th, 400m Boys Short Track; 12th, 1,500m Boys Short Track; 15th, 2,000m Point Race Boys Short Track, 8th, 500m Olympic Style Boys Long Track; 16th, 7 Lap ISU Mass Start Boys Long Track; Samuel McDicken, speed skating, 15th, 1,500m Boys Short Track; 13th, 500m Olympic Style Boys Long Track; 13th, 7 Lap ISU Mass Start Boys Long Track;

ENDERBY

Vukadinovic, cross-country skiing, 7th, 4 x 2 km Mixed Relay; 9th, Interval Start Juvenile Girls Classic Technique; Taylor Parker, cross-country skiing, 8th, Individual Sprint Juvenile Girls Free Technique; 12th, Interval Start Juvenile girls Classic Technique; Nathan Bastiaansen, speed skating, 10th, 1,500m Boys Short Track; 11th, 2,000m Point Race Boys Short Track, 18th, 500m Olympic Style Boys Long Track; 11th, 7 Lap ISU Mass Start Boys Long Track.



