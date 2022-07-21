North Okanagan basketball refs bound for Canada Games

Albertine Fowler of Coldstream and Nik Vischschraper of Vernon to work Canada Summer Games in Ontario

Two North Okanagan basketball officials will spend part of their summer out east.

Albertine Fowler of Coldstream and Nik Vischschraper of Vernon will be representing B.C. as referees at the upcoming Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

Fowler will officiate in the women’s tournament and Vischschraper will be working the men’s event.

“There were 12 officials selected from across Canada to officiate the tournament, and we are two of only three B.C. officials selected to attend,” said Vischschraper.

Both officiate U-Sports (Canadian university) and Canadian Colleges Athletic Association basketball.

Vischschraper will be officiating in his second national tournament (the other was the 2018 U17 boys championships in Kamloops). Fowler will be making her Canadian tournament debut.

The Canada Games basketball tournament runs from Aug. 8-13, and features provincial U18 teams from 12 provinces and territories.

