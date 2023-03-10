Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada have qualified for the semifinals at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond. (World Curling Federation/Cheyenne Boone)

North Okanagan curler helps Canada into final four at World Wheelchair finals

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and her Team Canada mates play Saturday; finished second at 9-2

It’s a day off Friday, March 10, at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond for Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and her Team Canada squad.

That’s because Forrest and company have qualified for the semifinals, which go Saturday at 2 p.m.

Canada wrapped up the round-robin Thursday with a convincing 7-3 win over Denmark to finish in second place with a record of 9-2, getting a direct bye to the semifinals.

The United States helped out their northern neighbour’s cause by downing Korea 5-4. The Koreans had been tied with Canada for second place entering the final draw, but finish 8-3, and play a quarterfinal game against Scotland Friday at 1 p.m.

The U.S. plays Sweden in the other quarterfinal.

The two winners advance to the semis, with the winner of Korea-Scotland playing Canada, and the U.S.-Sweden victor taking on China, which finished atop the standings at 10-1.

The gold-medal game is set for Sunday, March 12, at 10 a.m.

Forrest is among the sport’s most decorated. She has to her credit four Paralympic wheelchair curling medals, including two gold, along with three gold and one silver World Championship medals.

She won her first World Championship in 2009 in Vancouver.

