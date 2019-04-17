North Okanagan darts squad dynamite as Team B.C.

Team B.C. – four North Okanagan men – made bullseye in their quest to maintain their B.C. Army and Navy darts championship.
Wayne Morrison, Dalton Desmarais and Glen Sochan, all from Vernon, and Richard MacKie of Armstrong won their third straight provincial title at the Vernon Army and Navy Unit #5 club.
The foursome defeated Vernon #1, consisting of Greg Clark, Richard Schneidewr, Garrett Hammer and Travis Buscis in the final.
Another local squad, Vernon #2, made up of Rob Mullaly, Vaughn Hackworth, Craig Borgal and Sheril Morrell nearly made it a North Okanagan sweep of the podium, but lost the bronze-medal match to Steveston #1.
Eleven teams competed in the tournament: three from Vernon, and two each from Kelowna, Kamloops, South Vancouver and Steveston.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.