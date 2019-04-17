North Okanagan darts squad dynamite as Team B.C.

Three men from Vernon, one from Armstrong win title for third consecutive year at Vernon branch

Team B.C., consisting of Wayne Morrison (from left), Dalton Desmarais, Richard MacKie and Glen Sochan of Vernon/Armstrong won their third straight B.C. Army and Navy team darts championship at the Vernon Unit #5 branch. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Team B.C. – four North Okanagan men – made bullseye in their quest to maintain their B.C. Army and Navy darts championship.

Wayne Morrison, Dalton Desmarais and Glen Sochan, all from Vernon, and Richard MacKie of Armstrong won their third straight provincial title at the Vernon Army and Navy Unit #5 club.

The foursome defeated Vernon #1, consisting of Greg Clark, Richard Schneidewr, Garrett Hammer and Travis Buscis in the final.

Another local squad, Vernon #2, made up of Rob Mullaly, Vaughn Hackworth, Craig Borgal and Sheril Morrell nearly made it a North Okanagan sweep of the podium, but lost the bronze-medal match to Steveston #1.

Eleven teams competed in the tournament: three from Vernon, and two each from Kelowna, Kamloops, South Vancouver and Steveston.



