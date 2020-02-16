North Okanagan delegates off to BC Winter Games

Athletes, coaches and officials from the North Okanagan and the entire province will make their way for the B.C. Winter Games.
The event will run Thursday to Sunday in Fort St. John.
North Okanagan communities represented include:
ARMSTRONG
Alisa Tordoff, athlete, archery;
COLDSTREAM
Luca Ariano, athlete, biathlon; Elizabeth Ariano, assistant coach, biathlon; Dane Beaton, athlete, boy’s curling; Brian Yakura, official, judo; Liviah Brett, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics;
ENDERBY
Ava Hawrys, athlete, ringette; Taylor Parker, athlete, cross-country skiing; Hilary Vukadinovic, athlete, cross-country skiing; Nathan Basstiaansen, athlete, speed skating;
VERNON
Darian Williams, athlete, archery; Isabella Pighin, athlete, biathlon; Connor Applegate, athlete, boy’s curling; Terry Lymer, official, girl’s curling; Kiyoshi Comley, athlete, judo; Aubrey Comley, official, judo; Ava Gruber, athlete, judo; Abby Phillips, athlete, judo; Rick Penner, official, karate; Leila Girard, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics; Brie-Anne MacPherson, head coach, rhythmic gymnastics; Anya Massa, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics; Sharmon Shaw, adult supervisor, rhythmic gymnastics; Deborah Yanny, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics; Hilary Quiring, athlete, ringette; Camryn Steele, athlete, alpine skiing.
Greater Vernon will host the 2022 B.C. Winter Games.
