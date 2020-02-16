Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games torch lighting and ceremony held in December 2019 will give way to the real thing on Thursday as the Games commence in northern B.C. (BC Games Society photo)

North Okanagan delegates off to BC Winter Games

Athletes, coaches and officials making the long trek north

Athletes, coaches and officials from the North Okanagan and the entire province will make their way for the B.C. Winter Games.

The event will run Thursday to Sunday in Fort St. John.

READ MORE: More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

North Okanagan communities represented include:

ARMSTRONG

Alisa Tordoff, athlete, archery;

COLDSTREAM

Luca Ariano, athlete, biathlon; Elizabeth Ariano, assistant coach, biathlon; Dane Beaton, athlete, boy’s curling; Brian Yakura, official, judo; Liviah Brett, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics;

ENDERBY

Ava Hawrys, athlete, ringette; Taylor Parker, athlete, cross-country skiing; Hilary Vukadinovic, athlete, cross-country skiing; Nathan Basstiaansen, athlete, speed skating;

VERNON

Darian Williams, athlete, archery; Isabella Pighin, athlete, biathlon; Connor Applegate, athlete, boy’s curling; Terry Lymer, official, girl’s curling; Kiyoshi Comley, athlete, judo; Aubrey Comley, official, judo; Ava Gruber, athlete, judo; Abby Phillips, athlete, judo; Rick Penner, official, karate; Leila Girard, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics; Brie-Anne MacPherson, head coach, rhythmic gymnastics; Anya Massa, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics; Sharmon Shaw, adult supervisor, rhythmic gymnastics; Deborah Yanny, athlete, rhythmic gymnastics; Hilary Quiring, athlete, ringette; Camryn Steele, athlete, alpine skiing.

Greater Vernon will host the 2022 B.C. Winter Games.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
BC Games

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

