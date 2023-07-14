North Okanagan dozen set for Indigenous Games

12 athletes will compete in six of the 16 sports in Halifax starting Saturday, July 15

The North Okanagan will be repping the blue-and-yellow of Team B.C. at the 10th North American Indigenous Games starting Saturday, July 15, in the Nova Scotia communities of Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik.

Competition in 16 sports within 21 venues will run until July 23.

Four North Okanagan athletes will be competing in softball, including Kacey Miller of Vernon (U19 Male), Evan Kashuba and Nolan Wilson of Vernon (U16 Male) and Armstrong’s Danielle Lachmuth will play for B.C. in the 19U Female event.

Three Vernon lacrosse players will try to win gold: Koenn Mahar-Robins and Taylor Robins-Swanson in 16U Male, and Eva Williams in 19U Female.

Suiting up for B.C. in volleyball will be Aleya Hansen of Coldstream in the 16U Female event, and Jonathan Faser-Monroe in the 19U Male tournament.

Other North Okanagan athletes competing include:

• Kosis Linke (Vernon, track and field);

• Cheveyo Parker (Vernon, 19U Male basketball);

• Niya Kashuba (Vernon, 14U Female, swimming).

The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) 2023 will bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from 756 plus Indigenous Nations celebrating, sharing and reconnecting through sport and culture with the help of 3,000 volunteers.

