North Okanagan golfers in top-20 at B.C. Men’s Amateur

Cooper Humphreys finishes in tie for 13th at prestigious event, Braxton McDonald ties for 17th spot

Two golfers with North Okanagan ties cracked the top-20 at the 120th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship. The historic tournament was played at the Christina Lake Golf and Country Club.

Cooper Humphreys, a Kelowna player who lists Vernon’s Predator Ridge as his home course, finished in a tie for 13th at 5-under-par. Humphreys fired rounds of 68-71-72-72 over the 72 holes for a total score of 283. He was 10 shots back of the tournament winner, Tony Li of Vancouver.

Li defeated Jackson Rothwell of Victoria on the first playoff hole to win the title.

Braxton McDonald of Coldstream finished in a tie for 17th spot with a 4-under 284 total (73-69-68-74).

Ryan Vest of Vernon shot rounds of 72-70-72-74 to finish at even-par 288, tied for 27th spot in the field of 74 who made the 36-hole cut.

The cut-off score after 36 holes was 4-over-par.

Austin Armanini of Vernon and Benson Mackney of Lake Country shot 7-over. Armanini went 77-74 while Mackney came in at 76-75.

Jaden Steinke of Vernon shot 75-78 to end up at 9-over, while Christopher Leach of Vernon went 81-77 to finish at +14.

Caleb Davies of Langley was third, two shots behind Li and Rothwell.

