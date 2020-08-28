North Okanagan golfers tee off at BC amateur championships

Mary Lukacs tees off at hole 18 at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. (Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror)

The North Okanagan was well represented at the 2020 BC Women’s Amateur Golf Championships in Campbell River this week.

Five golfers from Vernon and Coldstream teed off at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club from from Tuesday (Aug. 25 to Thursday (Aug. 27).

Vancouver-based phenom Michelle Liu ran away with the women’s amateur title, being the only golfer in the field to shoot under par (-6) after 54 holes of play. Liu was the youngest player to ever qualify for the Canadian Open last year when she did so at just 12 years old.

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk improved on her first two rounds with a strong 79 on Thursday. The Vernon Golf and Country Club member finished 45th in the amateur field. For the 18-year-old recent W.L. Seaton grad, the Championships were a step towards the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s golf team, where she’s committed herself to for 2020-21.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Keith Martin wins PGA of BC Championship

In the senior division, Bev Kellerman of Predator Ridge broke 80 in a strong final round, landing her at 13th overall on the final rankings. Her tournament scorecard was highlighted with a birdie on hole 14 on Tuesday’s opening round.

Coldstream’s Mary Lukacs finished in a tie for 21st overall among seniors, shooting 87 in each of her final two rounds. Her three birdies in the tournament were tied for ninth best in the field.

Neva Gigliuk of the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club finished in a tie for 24th among seniors, with Predator Ridge’s Colleen Barker not far behind at 28th.

It was a treacherous front-nine at the course established in 1959, with all North Okanagan golfers doing their best work on the back half of the course.

READ MORE: Analyst says NHL should have postponed playoff games after NBA boycott

Brendan Shykora

Golf



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.