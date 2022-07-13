North Okanagan hosts minor lacrosse U15 provincials

A total of 24 teams in four divisions will compete at both Kal Tire Place venues starting Thursday, July 14

The province’s top U15 minor lacrosse players (born in 2008 and 2009) converge on Vernon this week.

The North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse Association (NOMLA) is hosting the provincial championships, starting Thursday, July 14.

“There will be 24 teams competing in four divisions,” said tournament spokesperson Jacob Kuiken with NOMLA.

“This is a big undertaking for our organization. We have previously hosted provincial championships which were prior to COVID.

“We were supposed to host this age group a few years ago in U13 but COVID wiped out the tournament.”

All games in all divisions will be played at Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North.

The host Legends will field a pair of teams.

North Okanagan will take part in the A2 championships, opening Thursday at 3 p.m. aagainst Langley at KTPN.

North Okanagan will play Port Coquitlam at 10 a.m., Friday, at Kal Tire Place and wraps up the preliminary round Saturday, 2 p.m., at KTPN with a date against Saanich.

North Okanagan’s U15 B squad will play in the four-team Bantam C provincials starting Thursday at 6 p.m. against Mission at KTPN.

The Legends face Burnaby Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place and close out the round-robin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against New Westminster at KTPN.

Semifinals in all four divisions begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at both arenas.

Gold-medal games are set for Sunday at 9 a.m. (C), 11 a.m. (B), 1 p.m. (A2) and 3 p.m. (A1). All gold-medal games will be played at Kal Tire Place.

Admission is free all weekend.

Games start at 12 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

