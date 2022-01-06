North Okanagan Knights acquire forward in trade with Sicamous Eagles

The Knights picked up Paison Butler in exchange for Jesse Lee, rights to Owen Spannier

The North Okanagan Knights traded Jesse Lee and the rights to Owen Spannier to the Sicamous Eagles in exchange for forward Paison Butler Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (KIJHL photo)

The North Okanagan Knights have made a roster change to help jump-start their 2021-22 season in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

The Knights acquired 18-year-old forward Paison Butler from the Sicamous Eagles in exchange for forward Jesse Lee (born 2004) and the rights of Owen Spannier (2001).

Butler has played 22 games with the Eagles this season, picking up six goals and 13 points. The Ste. Anne, MB-born player stands five foot nine and weighs 185 pounds.

The trade comes as the Knights sit second last in the Bill Ohlhausen division, one point ahead of the Princeton Posse and 13 points behind the Summerland Steam. Their most recent game on the schedule, Jan. 1 versus Osoyoos, was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Thank you Jesse and Owen for all your contributions to the Knights, and best of luck in Sicamous,” the Knights said in a Facebook post.

