North Okanagan Knights advance to second round of playoffs with 5–3 win over Osoyoos

The Knights will face the Princeton Posse in the second round of the KIJHL playoffs

North Okanagan Knights skaters Kevin-Thomas Walters and Grayson Williamson help goaltender Austin Seibel keep the puck out of the net while Osoyoos Coyotes skaters Hunter Harwood, Ethan McKinley and Jack Henderson try to score. The Knights won 5-3 Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to advance to the second round of the KIJHL playoffs. (Trevor Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights are off to the second round of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs after a 5–3 win over the Osoyoos Coyotes Friday night.

The Knights won the best-of-seven series 4-1 after Friday’s road win at Osoyoos’ Sun Bowl Arena. They will now face the Princeton Posse in the Bill Ohlhausen division finals.

Collin Kozijn started the Knights off on the right foot with his second goal of the postseason just 1:37 into the first, assisted by Lian Gayfer and Tyler Badger.

The Knights extended their lead with a goal off the stick of Kevin-Thomas Walters, fed by Matthew Johnston and Grayson Williamson.

The Coyotes got on the board with 30 seconds to go in the first period, courtesy of Joe Davidson’s second of the playoffs.

In the second, Cash Anderson scored for the Knights, his first of the playoffs, with Zack Brandson recording the apple.

Carter Yarish then scored his first goal of the postseason for the Coyotes, making it 3-2 after two periods.

Midway through the third, Walters scored his second goal of the game and fourth of the postseason, fed by Devin Jameson and Johnston.

The Coyotes made the game interesting in the final minute, as Yarish scored his second of the night to make it 4–3 for the Knights with 32 seconds left, but Badger would seal the game with an empty net goal with no time on the clock, securing a huge win for the Knights.

The Knights have now won 10 of their last 12 games dating back to the regular season.

As of Saturday, Feb. 25, the KIJHL has yet to schedule the second-round games between the Knights and the Posse.

