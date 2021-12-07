North Okanagan Knights battle division leaders

The North Okanagan Knights will look for their first win and first goal in the month of December Tuesday, Dec. 7, as they host the Osoyoos Coyotes in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Knights are mired in a five-game losing streak. They had last weekend off after beginning the month with a 7-0 loss in Osoyoos Dec. 1.

The Coyotes (15-2-1-2), who lead the Bill Ohlhausen Division by seven points over the Summerland Steam, have won their last five games.

North Okanagan (6-10-3-0) sits in fourth place in the division, three points ahead of the Princeton Posse and six points behind the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Knights will host the Chiefs Friday at 7:15 p.m., then entertain Summerland Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:45 p.m.

