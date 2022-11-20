The North Okanagan Knights (white) and 100 Mile House Wranglers shared a poignant moment before Saturday’s KIJHL tilt in the South Cariboo. It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the game, and the players, coaches and officials and fans shared who they were standing with in a fight against the disease. (Bell family photo, Facebook)

North Okanagan Knights blank 100 Mile House

KIJHL - Knights roll to fourth straight win, 4-0, over hometown Wranglers

Four goals, four wins.

Two goals in the first and final periods lifted the North Okanagan Knights to their fourth straight Kootenay International Junior Hockey League victory, a 4-0 shutout of the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers, Saturday, Nov. 19.

Goalie Austin Seibel, who will represent the Knights at the B.C. Hockey Conference’s first Prospects Games, featuring the KIJHL vs the Pacific Hockey League Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Chilliwack, made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The 17-year-old from Coldstream has been the starter in North Okanagan’s current winning streak. He has a 1.30 goals against average and a .947 save percentage in the last three games.

Carson Devine, with the man advantage, and Ethan O’Rourke, gave the Knights a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes. Adam Bourgeois and Matthew Johnston scored powerplay goals in the third for North Okanagan.

Ryder Gregga made 33 saves in the loss for 100 Mile House.

The two teams shared a poignant moment before the game.

It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the game, and the two teams lined up at centre ice and joined the officials, coaches, volunteers and fans in holding up placards with names of people they support in a fight against the disease.

The Knights (9-8-1-0) moved into third place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, tied with the Summerland Steam (8-9-1-2). The teams meet Tuesday night, Nov. 22, in Summerland.

The Wranglers are fifth in the Doug Birks Division at 5-13-0-1, and hit the road for games in Kimberley, Fernie and Creston Valley Friday to Sunday, Nov. 25-27.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights come from behind to tame Kamloops Storm in shootout

READ MORE: 100 Mile House’s outdoor rink going ahead for third year

