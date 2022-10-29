North Okanagan Knights blanked by Princeton

The Knights gave up eight penalties on the night

The North Okanagan Knights were blanked by the Princeton Posse 4-0 Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights couldn’t find the back of the net in a loss to the Princeton Posse in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) action Friday night (Oct. 28).

The Knights lost 4-0 at home at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Centre.

Just 1:36 after the opening puck, the eventual game-winning goal was scored off the stick of Kassius Kler, assisted by Brennan Watterson and Vin Jackson.

Later in the period, the Posse doubled their lead with a goal by Andrew Karam, assisted by Tanner Funk.

Ty Olsen got on the score sheet in the opening minute of the second period, scoring his fifth goal of the season, with an assist from Tyson Horiachka.

In the third, Kler potted his second of the game and eighth of the season, assisted by Sean Mitchell and Tyson Horiachka.

The Knights were in want of better discipline as they surrendered eight powerplays to the visiting team. The Posse went 1-8 on the powerplay while the Knights went 0-3 with the man advantage.

Goaltender Ethan Rau made 35 saves for the shutout and was named the game’s first star.

The Knights have a 5-6-0-0-0 record and sit fourth in the Bill Ohlhausen Division. Meanwhile, the Posse improved to an 8-2-0-1-0 record and sit atop the division.

The Knights are back in action at home Saturday, Oct. 29, with a game against the Fernie Ghostriders. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Canucks earn 2nd win in a row, dump visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

READ MORE: Realmuto, Phillies rally past Astros in 10 innings to open World Series

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKIJHLNorth Okanagan Regional District