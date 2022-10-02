North Okanagan Knights clip Sicamous Eagles

KIJHL - Knights scored 3-1 home-ice victory for first win of season, hand Eagles first loss

North Okanagan Knights captain Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters fends off a check from Sicamous defenceman Nash Hodgetts to tip the puck past Eagles goalie Gage Reimer during the Knights’ 3-1 KIJHL win Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel photo)

First win of the year for the home team.

First loss of the year for the visitors.

The North Okanagan Knights scored the game’s first three goals, and held on for a 3-1 win over the Sicamous Eagles in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

The Eagles (2-1) host the Kamloops Storm (1-1) Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

Brodie Pearson, with his first, and Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters, with his second of the year, staked the Knights to a 2-0 first-period lead.

Tag Bryson, with his first of the year, made it 3-0 North Okanagan at 4:49 of the middle frame.

Riley Teulon scored his first of the year for Sicamous 13 seconds later, and that was the end of the game’s scoring.

Rookie Austin Seibel made 37 saves for North Okanagan to pick up his first KIJHL win. Gage Reimer was tagged with the loss, making 20 saves.

The Knights return to action Friday, Oct. 7, with a game in Rutland against the Kelowna Chiefs.

In Invermere, the hometown Columbia Valley Rockies dismantled the Chase Heat 8-2 Saturday.

Carson Devine and Keenan Ingram each had two goals for the Rockies, who led 3-1 after one period and 5-1 after 40 minutes.

Maddex Bignell, on a powerplay, and Kieran Armitage scored for the Heat, who are 0-3 on the season.

Meyer Gaume made 39 saves for Chase before being replaced in the third period by Roderic May, who finished with four saves on five chances. Brett Sweet made 28 saves for the Rockies (2-1).

The Heat host the Princeton Posse Friday, Oct. 7, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

