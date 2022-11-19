North Okanagan Knights come from behind to tame Kamloops Storm in shootout

North Okanagan Knights forward Spencer Fowle carries the puck away from Kamloops Storm’s Harrison Ewert in a game between the two teams on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Trevor Seibel photo)

The North Okanagan Knights mounted a third-period comeback en route to a shootout win versus the Kamloops Storm in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday night, Nov. 18.

The Storm jumped on the Knights early with Kyle Sanford scoring a goal just 44 seconds into the game, assisted by Harrison Ewert and Cole Senum. Less than five minutes later on a Storm powerplay, Sanford scored his second of the period and fourth of the season, this time assisted by Owen Aura and Evan Clark.

After a scoreless second period, it was the Knights’ turn to get on the scoresheet in the third.

Less than five minutes into the final frame, Kevin-Thomas Walters scored his eighth of the season on the powerplay, assisted by Ethan O’Rourke and Adam Bourgeois.

Then with five and a half minutes left in the game, Devin Jameson scored a second powerplay goal for the Knights, assisted by Bourgeois and Matthew Johnston.

Overtime solved nothing, sending the game to a shootout.

The Knights were perfect in the shootout as both Tag Bryson and Walters scored on their attempts, interspersed by a successful attempt by Aura of the Storm. Knights goalie Austin Seibel stopped the third shootout attempt by Evan Douglas to secure the win.

Special teams was in the Knights’ favour on the night as the team went 2-4 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 5-6.

With the win, the Knights are now in third place in the Bill Ohlhausen division with a record of 8-8-1-0-0. The Knights have 17 points on the season, tying them with the Summerland Steam but with one fewer game played.

The Knights are on the road again Saturday, Nov. 19, this time for a game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Brendan Shykora

