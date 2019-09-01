North Okanagan Knights double Chase Heat

Knights begin Kootenay International Junior Hockey League preseason schedule with road win

The North Okanagan Knights began their four-game Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule with a road win.

Justin Nakagawa led the Knights with a goal and two assists while Jacob Boden added 1+1 as the Knights went to Chase and cooled down the Heat 4-2.

Jacob Brewer and Angus Allchin had the other goals for North Okanagan, as the Knights built up a 3-0 lead.

READ MORE: Bellmann, ex-NHLer boost North Okanagan Knights

North Okanagan will play three games in three days next weekend to close out the exhibition schedule. The Knights play a doubleheader against the Kelowna Chiefs Friday and Saturday in Rutland, then visit the Sicamous Eagles Sunday.

The Knights being the regular season back in Chase on Friday, Sept. 13. North Okanagan will play its home opener Friday, Sept. 2o, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre against the Kamloops Storm.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Ice issue forces Vernon Vipers venue change

Just Posted

North Okanagan Knights double Chase Heat

Knights begin Kootenay International Junior Hockey League preseason schedule with road win

Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

Dancing in the Moonlight event honours Ruth Blencoe, who loved the Christmas Lunch

UPDATED: Ice issue forces Vernon Vipers venue change

Vipers hosting Brooks Bandits at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place NORTH

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

Armstrong’s annual IPE wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of the 120th annual fair at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Narcan nasal spray handed out on Overdose Awareness Day in Okanagan

The spray is four times the injectable dosage, pharmacists say

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

Most Read