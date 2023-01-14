North Okanagan Knights downed by Kimberley Dynamiters in OT

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Kimberley Dynamiters 3-2 in overtime Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Tanya Seibel photo)

The Kimberley Dynamiters pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the North Okanagan Knights Friday night, Jan. 13.

The game was evenly matched, as the Knights narrowly out-shot the Dynamiters by a margin of 35-32 at home at the Nor-Val Centre.

Kimberley made the most of its powerplay opportunities, going two for three on the night. The Knights’ powerplay went one for five.

Adam Bourgeois opened the scoring for the Knights in the first period with his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Kevin-Thomas Walters and Matthew Johnston.

Two minutes later, Cam Reid tied the game up with his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Jake Watson and Jayden Kostiuk.

In the second, the Knights’ powerplay broke through as Luke Rishaug netted his sixth goal, assisted by Walters and Bourgeois.

Once again, Kimberley had an answer two minutes later. Campbell Mclean scored his 15th goal of the season on the powerplay to tie the game up at 2-2.

There was no scoring in the third period, sending the game to overtime.

At the 2:48 mark of OT, with Kimberley on the powerplay, Reid scored his second of the game and the game winner, assisted by Kasey Miller and Cash Regan.

Despite the loss, it was a strong showing for the Knights against a team with the second most points in the entire Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. The Dynamiters have 51 points in 34 games played and sit atop the Eddie Mountain division. They have already clinched a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Knights sit in third in the Bill Ohlhausen division with 36 points in 33 games.

The Knights are back in action tonight (Jan. 14) for a date with the Sicamous Eagles at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Trade deadline acquisition helps Vernon Vipers triumph over Cowichan Valley 4-1

READ MORE: Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton

Brendan Shykora

hockeyKIJHLNorth Okanagan Regional District