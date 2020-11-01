The North Okanagan Knights defeated the hometown Chase Heat 4-3 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season play Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Shuswap. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights earn Halloween treat in Chase

Knights pick up first KIJHL pre-season win in three tries against cohort rival Chase Heat

The North Okanagan Knights left Chase Halloween night with a treat in their bags.

The Knights picked up their first Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition win in three tries against a team that will be one of their cohort rivals when the regular season begins Nov. 13.

Tyson McCaig’s goal at 11:48 of the third period, from Zack Funk and Steele Quiring, gave the Knights a 4-3 win over the Heat Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Nicholas Rogalsky, Cody Laybolt and Devin Jameson had the other goals for North Okanagan with Quiring picking up two helpers. Angus Allchin, Cade Enns, Owen Spannier and Jameson also chipped in with assists.

The Knights will close out the pre-season with a game against the other club in their three-team cohort, the Kamloops Storm, Saturday, Nov. 7 in the ‘Loops.

North Okanagan begins the regular season Saturday, Nov. 14, in Chase and will host the Storm the next day, Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

