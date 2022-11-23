North Okanagan Knights edge Summerland Steam in OT

KIJHL - Knights extend winning streak to five games with 3-2 victory on the road Tuesday, Nov. 22

A pair of 14s – Collin Kozijn of the North Okanagan Knights, left, and Nash Bishop of the hometown Summerland Steam, in black - battle for the puck in KIJHL action Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Knights won the game 3-2 in overtime. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

KT came through in OT for NOK.

Captain Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters scored his ninth goal of the year at 3:40 of overtime as the North Okanagan Knights beat the hometown Summerland Steam 3-2 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Knights have won five straight games and avenged a 3-1 defeat to the Steam in Armstrong on Nov. 5.

All of the regulation time scoring was done in the second period.

Connor Sankey opened the scoring for the Steam at 2:10. Exactly eight minutes later, Devin Jameson tied the contest for North Okanagan, and Ethan O’Rourke gave the Knights a 2-1 lead with a power play goal two minutes later.

Tristan Weill tied the game for Summerland at 14:58.

Josh Hager picked up the win in goal for the Knights, making 30 saves while Ben Lewis stopped 38 shots in a losing effort for the Steam.

The victory moved North Okanagan (10-8-1-0) into second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, tied with the Osoyoos Coyotes (9-5-3) with 21 points. Each team is one point ahead of the fourth-place Steam (8-8-2-2).

The Steam continues its four-game homestand with a doubleheader weekend. Summerland hosts the Kamloops Storm Friday, Nov. 25, and the Chase Heat Saturday, Nov. 26. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.

The Knights close out a five-game road swing in Princeton, against the division-leading Coyotes, Friday, Nov. 25, and visit Osoyoos Saturday, Nov. 26.

