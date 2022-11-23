North Okanagan Knights edge Summerland Steam in OT

KT came through in OT for NOK.
Captain Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters scored his ninth goal of the year at 3:40 of overtime as the North Okanagan Knights beat the hometown Summerland Steam 3-2 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The Knights have won five straight games and avenged a 3-1 defeat to the Steam in Armstrong on Nov. 5.
The victory moved North Okanagan (10-8-1-0) into second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, tied with the Osoyoos Coyotes (9-5-3) with 21 points. Each team is one point ahead of the fourth-place Steam (8-8-2-2).
The Steam continues its four-game homestand with a doubleheader weekend. Summerland hosts the Kamloops Storm Friday, Nov. 25, and the Chase Heat Saturday, Nov. 26. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
The Knights close out a five-game road swing in Princeton, against the division-leading Coyotes, Friday, Nov. 25, and visit Osoyoos Saturday, Nov. 26.
