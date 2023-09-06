The North Okanagan Knights will start their first year of Junior A hockey in the Kootenay International Hockey League Friday, Sept. 22. (File photo)

The North Okanagan Knights will start their first year of Junior A hockey in the Kootenay International Hockey League Friday, Sept. 22. (File photo)

North Okanagan Knights ‘excited’ to get season started

The KIJHL team will return to the ice for the regular season on Friday, Sept. 22.

The North Okanagan Knights are gearing up for the 2023-24 Kootenay International Junior A Hockey League (KIJHL) season.

Last year saw the Knights finish with a 22-16-4-2 record. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs, defeating the Osoyoos Coyotes in Round 1 before falling to the Princeton Posse in five games.

General manager and head coach Liam McOnie is looking forward to the upcoming year, with regular season play set to begin on Friday, Sept. 22.

“We had a good off-season and recruited some skilled young players,” said McOnie. “We’re excited to get started and we really like that our returning players are great people, first. Their work ethic and leadership are going to bring a lot in helping create a strong culture.”

The KIJHL will be entering its first year as a junior A league, placing the league in Hockey Canada’s Canadian development model with the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL).

“We’re excited about the opportunities this new pathway will create for junior hockey players in B.C. and Yukon,” said Stephanie White, Chair of the Board of Directors at BC Hockey. “Having these teams dedicate themselves to raised standards, first to Junior A Tier 2, and eventually Junior A Tier 1 for some, will provide more of our talented players with a better player experience at the highest level in our province.”

Ticket information and more can be found at northokanaganknights.com

READ MORE: Vernon ultra athlete trying to overcome pain in Swiss event

READ MORE: Amanda Shatzko in running for new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyjunior hockeyKIJHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan Sun supporting firefighters, looking to get back in the win column

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Knights will start their first year of Junior A hockey in the Kootenay International Hockey League Friday, Sept. 22. (File photo)
North Okanagan Knights ‘excited’ to get season started

Vernon native Janalee Budge (centre), an independent filmmaker living in Whistler, celebrates with cousin Ana Pacheco (left) and producer Bryce Iwaschuk after their film Grandma Lee’s Dress was named Best International Film at the Huntington Beach (Cal.) Cultural Film Festival. The film, developed and directed by Budge, and written and starring Pacheco, is also a finalist in the CBC TV Short Film Face Off. (Contributed)
Vernon filmmaker’s family memory makes short final

The NOHS annual fundraiser is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23, with eight bucket list worthy items up for auction. (NOHS Website)
From Hospice with Love: Vernon society offering up drool-worthy prizes

Bill Bowering retired as president of Okanagan University College in 1997. Now 91, Bowering still lives in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Vision for Okanagan College taking shape