North Okanagan Knights forward Tyler Olsen is among 14 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League players to win a league bursary. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights forward wins league bursary

Tyler Olsen among 14 KIJHL players to win $500 scholarship; he’s studying at Okanagan College

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has selected 14 players to receive $500 bursaries.

The recipients earned their bursaries based on academic achievement, sportsmanship, hockey participation, and/or quality of contribution as well as community participation and service.

“The KIJHL is very proud of our bursary program and the opportunity to support 14 of our student-athletes as they take the next steps in their academic careers. This season’s applications, both in quality and quantity, made the selection process extremely difficult,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“This has been a tough few months for everybody as we’ve dealt with COVID-19, and it was a nice change of pace to read through the applications we received and see the great work our players have been doing in the classroom and in their communities. As a league, we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and reward those contributions.”

Among the winners is North Okanagan Knights forward Tyler Olsen, who spent three seasons with the KIJHL club, three years he described as an “extreme learning experience.”

Each season had its share of challenges, which included constant battles to make the playoffs. Through everything the players experienced, they were able to build strong relationships and persevere through each obstacle.

“Playing hockey with the North Okanagan Knights was a blast and I am extremely grateful to have had the experience,” said Olsen, a Calgary native.

As a player, he learned to adapt and face new challenges each day.

“I was taught that nothing comes easy and you have to work for everything you get,” he saids. “I learned how to problem-solve, whether that was in the game or amongst my teammates. My leadership skills have also developed greatly from being assistant captain, which will benefit me going into post-secondary.”

Olsen plans to earn a bachelor of business administration and is enrolled at Okanagan College in Vernon.

“I would like to take the knowledge I get from a business degree and bring it back into hockey,” said Olsen, a graduate of Bishop O’Byrne High School. “I see myself involved with the KIJHL or a different league in the future, whether it be managing or coaching. My long-term career aspiration is to own a sporting goods store.”

Other bursary winners from the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference’s Bill Ohlhausen Division include Myles Matilla and Nathan Christensen (Kelowna Chiefs), and Ty Banser of the Summerland Steam.

The league is announcing the winners over the month of June by division, beginning with the Ohlhausen Division.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights forward hits century mark


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B HockeyKIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon high school football stars ready for the next level

Just Posted

North Okanagan Knights forward wins league bursary

Tyler Olsen among 14 KIJHL players to win $500 scholarship; he’s studying at Okanagan College

Vernon Winter Carnival meets to plan 2021 event

Annual general meeting set for Tuesday, June 23, at Paddlewheel Hall. Carnival theme is Wild West

Vernon internment camp shut down 100 years ago

Vernon and District Family History Society to commemorate end of internment operations

Water service outage planned for Okanagan system

Control room work being done on Killiney Beach Water System on Westside of Okanagan Lake

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released in Malakwa after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

VIDEO: B.C. dentist gets grand welcome home after two months in hospital fighting COVID-19

Michael Chow was given a surprise send off by hospital staff and ‘welcome home’ from neighbours

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Summerland memorial includes nine minutes of silence for George Floyd

Close to 50 gather Saturday to show support to African American community

PHOTOS: Second Shuswap Black Lives Matter rally draws big crowd

An estimated 400 people showed up in downtown Salmon Arm Saturday to show unity

Summerland mountain once had slaughterhouse, skating rink

Rink from 1909 was created by Summerland pioneer James Ritchie

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Former Kelowna Rocket speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

Most Read