The North Okanagan Knights went to Osoyoos Saturday and kept the hometown Coyotes winless through 16 KIJHL games this season with a 4-1 victory. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights get three from Walters in win over Osoyoos

Hat trick from veteran Kevin-Thomas Walters and 47 saves from Sean Kanervisto pace Knights

The North Okanagan Knights tuned up for Tuesday’s home date with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s top team by beating the league’s worst.

The Knights, who will host the 13-1-0-0 Kelowna Chiefs Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, downed the winless Osoyoos Coyotes 4-1 Saturday in the South Okanagan to salvage a split of their two-game division weekend road trip.

Kevin-Thomas Walters scored three times against Osoyoos (0-14-0-2) to earn player of the game honours for the Knights (6-9-0-2) while goalie Sean Kanervisto made 47 saves for the win.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights silence winless Coyotes

Dayton Bryan, with his first of the year, had the other goal for North Okanagan, who sit tied for third in the Bill Ohlhausen Division with the Princeton Posse.

The Posse scored a 3-2 overtime win against the Knights Friday in Princeton with Josh Olson scoring his second goal of the game at 4:02 of the extra session to give Princeton the extra point.

Both teams have 14 points though the Posse have two games in hand on North Okanagan.

READ MORE: KIJHL denies North Okanagan Knights appeal

The Knights were clinging to a 2-1 lead in the third period – thanks to second-period goals 16 seconds apart from Cameron McKenzie and Nicholas Teale – when the Posse equalized at 4:37.

Kanervisto made 37 saves in taking the loss. Jaysen MacLean made 20 tops to earn the victory.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Vipers reach final of own Pee Wee tourney

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers reach final of own Pee Wee tourney

Nixon Wenger Vipers will face Arbutus Club of Vancouver Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North

Capitals use OT to beat Vernon Vipers

Snakes tie game late to force extra session, which lasted only 72 seconds

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Vernon man selling restored 1948 Chevy to fund trip home to Lebanon

Adel Karame has listed the truck for $35,000 despite an appraisal valuing it at $115,000

Okanagan Regional Library joins fight against Macmillan Publishers’ e-book restrictions

The big-five publisher has limited the number of new-release e-book titles libraries can purchase

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

Early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who left the scene after the accident.

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Most Read